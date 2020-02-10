Long standing Labour deputy Jan O’Sullivan loses seat as Brian Leddin becomes first ever Limerick Green Party TD

With counting complete, Brian Leddin has been elected on the ninth count in Limerick City.

Leddin becomes the first ever Limerick Green Party TD.

Earlier, Fine Gael’s Kieran O’Donnell was elected on the eighth count at Limerick Racecourse, regaining a seat he lost in 2016.

Jan O’Sullivan, a Labour TD for the past 23 years, was excluded on the same count, and her 4,667 votes, in the end, brought Leddin into the fourth and final seat ahead of Independent Frankie Daly.

Daly, a former Labour councillor, was returned as an Independent to Limerick City and County Council last May, while Leddin was elected to the council this year on his first attempt.

His mother Kathleen is a former Mayor of Limerick and a Labour councillor. His late father Tim served on the Limerick Council for Fine Gael.

On Sunday, Sinn Fein’s Maurice Quinlivan topped the poll on the first count and Fianna Fail’s Willie O’Dea took the second seat after he was elected on Count 2.