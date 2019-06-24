News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Long-awaited Munster Technological University decision due shortly

Cork Institute of Technology
By Jess Casey
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 06:22 PM

A long-awaited decision on the Munster Technological University (MTU) is expected to be made shortly as an independent report sparks uncertainty over the project.

Following a formal application earlier this year, an international panel of experts assessed a bid by Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) and the Institute of Technology Tralee (ITT) to become Munster’s first technological university.

Seeking to assess the project before its designation as a technological university (TU), the Higher Education Authority (HEA) is to review the panel’s findings next week, before making a recommendation to the Government on the creation of the university.

However, it is understood the panel has expressed concerns over the viability of the project due to reported financial concerns at IT Tralee.

Figures previously provided to the committee of public accounts (PAC) showed that IT Tralee was €1.8m overdrawn at the end of 2016, the latest full accounts available.

According to The Irish Times, CIT governing authorities members were recently warned that the current debt at IT Tralee could rise from €10 million to €21 million in a worst-case scenario.

The HEA is to consider the findings of this expert panel at its next meeting on July 2, with the report and any observations to be submitted to Education Minister Joe McHugh shortly after, a HEA spokesman confirmed.

A spokesman for the department of education said: “There is a process set out in legislation to be followed in respect of a TU designation. Once the recommendation is received, the Minister for Education and Skills exercises a statutory decision-making role.”

READ MORE

Court hears how two Cork shoplifters asked shop assistant for extra bags

While this process is underway it “would not be appropriate to comment”, he added.

The Department of Education awarded €2 million to the MTU in 2018 to work on the development of its TU status. This followed an additional €2.3 million previously awarded in 2017.

CIT and ITT have been working towards achieving a Technological University designation since 2013.

Plans to combine the two institutions was initially met with resistance, with the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI), representing staff at both institutions, fearing the ‘merger’ could lead to job losses and rationalisation.

However, an agreement was reached last year between both TUI branches and management to 'safeguard' jobs and regional provision.

When contacted for a statement, the Munster Technological University declined to comment.

Meanwhile, plans to develop a South East technological university, which would see Institutes of Technology in Carlow and in Waterford seek a designation have also been delayed.

Following the rejection of an agreement between TUI representatives at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), the governing body is to consider this development at its next meeting, a spokesperson confirmed. "Based on international experience in higher education mergers, it is not unusual for projects like this to face industrial relations challenges."

READ MORE

Government to sign off on gardai body cam legislation

More on this topic

‘Special needs allocations misused’

High level of mental health problems for Youthreach students

Students who paid thousands to study in Ireland left 'high and dry' after agency closure

'I had panic disorders and depression' - Increase in psychological or mental health difficulties among young people

TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Three men convicted under Wildlife Acts of killing an otter in Waterford

Cork gym 'looking forward to reopening' after temporary closure due to 'power supply' issues

Government to sign off on gardai body cam legislation

Louth man acquitted of IRA membership after judges ruling


Lifestyle

Croissants, oysters and cycling – Felicity Cloake’s culinary Tour de France

Sex advice: Help! I can't find her G-spot

Live at the Marquee: Silver-tongued troubadour Kris Kristofferson stands the test of time

The Big Five: Taking on the Reeks District in Kerry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »