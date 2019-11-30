News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lone gunman shoots man (41) 'a number of times' in Cork city shooting

Gardaí at the scene of tonight's shooting in Cork. Pic: Damian Coleman.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 10:15 AM

Update: 10.15am

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following last night's shooting incident in Ballyvolane, Cork.

According to Gardaí, a 41-year-old man was approached by a lone gunman and shot a number of times as he got out of a car in the Chapelgate area of Ballyvolane on the north side of Cork City.

It is understood the gunman fled the scene on foot.

The injured man's condition is understood to be stable, and the scene has been preserved for technical and forensic examination.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Chapelgate area between 7pm and 7.45pm to come forward, they are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area to make it available to investigators. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Last night:

A man has been injured following a shooting incident on the north side of Cork city tonight.

The alarm was raised at 7:45pm that a man, believed to be in his 40s, had been injured in a suspected shooting in a housing estate in the Ballyvolane area.

Gardaí, including members of the armed regional support unit, and National Ambulance Service paramedics and a rapid response doctor rushed to the scene at Chapel Gate.

They found an injured man at the scene and treated him for suspected gunshot wounds to an arm and leg before he was taken to Cork University Hospital for further treatment where his condition is described as stable.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

In September last year there was another shooting in a laneway nearby.

A masked man is said to have discharged three shots from a handgun. Nobody was injured.

