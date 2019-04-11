Londoner accused of Cork stabbing attack

Gardaí objected to bail being granted yesterday to a young Londoner living in Cork who is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a scissors near the main bus station in Cork.

Garda Brian Barron said the prosecution was concerned that the accused man, Ryan Compton, aged 30, would return to the UK if granted bail and not stay to face the charge against him.

The seriousness of the charge, assault causing harm to Nigel Walsh at Parnell Place on March 22, was another of the grounds for objecting to bail.

Garda Barron said the assault charge carried a maximum possible sentence of three years on conviction.

“It is alleged that during a physical altercation he stabbed Nigel Walsh with a scissors multiple times causing life-threatening injuries,” Garda Barron said.

The officer said a scissors was recovered from a bin at the bus station and later identified as the weapon used.

“Gardaí believe it is an ongoing feud between a group of individuals,” Garda Barron said.

He is a UK citizen. He has a lot of family there and very few connections here. I believe there is a real flight risk.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the defendant had no previous conviction of any kind. He said the young man lives with his grandmother in Mahon and also has an uncle in Cork city. He said the defendant had a good work record in Cork and no addictions.

The man testified, “It has been three weeks [since the alleged assault]. I could have left any time but I didn’t.”

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody with consent to bail. The bail conditions required him to reside at 93 Woodvale Road, Beaumont, Cork, sign daily at Anglesea St Garda Station, surrender his passport immediately and not apply for new documents, keep a 10pm to 6am curfew, and have no intoxicants.

The case was adjourned for a week for directions to be obtained from the DPP.