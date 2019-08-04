News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

London teenager travelling on Irish passport missing from Malaysian resort

London teenager travelling on Irish passport missing from Malaysian resort
Nora Quoirin
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 04:15 PM

A 15-year-old girl from London, who is travelling on an Irish passport, has gone missing in Malaysia, a family friend has said.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “We are aware of the case and providing consular assistance.”

Nora Quoirin, who has learning difficulties, had been on a family holiday at a resort near Seremban, around an hour south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The teenager’s parents reportedly discovered she was not in her room this morning and that the window was open.

The BBC reported that Malaysian police are using sniffer dogs in their search.

Nora's mother Meabh is originally from Belfast and her father is French.

The family are said to have been living in London for a number of years.

Family friend Catherine Cook told PA: “It’s out of character for Nora to go wandering off.”

She added: “I’m a mother and I burst into tears just hearing this story. I cannot imagine the hell that they are living right now. I just ask for anyone who can help them to do so as soon as possible.

“To my knowledge, the French government and the Irish government are helping them and it would be great if other agencies or governments worldwide could support them.”

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for information on teen missing from DublinGardaí appeal for information on teen missing from Dublin

Girl, 15, missing from DublinGirl, 15, missing from Dublin

Gardaí seek assistance locating man missing from EnniscorthyGardaí seek assistance locating man missing from Enniscorthy

Gardaí close to completing Deirdre Jacob murder probeGardaí close to completing Deirdre Jacob murder probe

missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Famous lighthouse illuminated in memory of people who died in Carlingford LoughFamous lighthouse illuminated in memory of people who died in Carlingford Lough

Man in 'serious condition' after Cork crashMan in 'serious condition' after Cork crash

Rain fails to dampen the spirits at ATNRain fails to dampen the spirits at ATN

'Absolutely crazy' - Clare Cllr says teens who dived off cliff could have been killed'Absolutely crazy' - Clare Cllr says teens who dived off cliff could have been killed


Lifestyle

While talk of traffic dominated Day One at the All Together Now festival in Waterford, alas it was the weather that took a U-turn on Saturday.Rain fails to dampen the spirits at ATN

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »