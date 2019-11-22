News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Locked in without lights as mother went drinking: Cork woman, 30, jailed for cruelty to her three young children

Locked in without lights as mother went drinking: Cork woman, 30, jailed for cruelty to her three young children
File photo
By Liam Heylin
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 02:45 PM

A 30-year-old mother was sentenced to six months in jail today for cruelty to her three young children.

Judge Olann Kelleher described it as a harrowing case at Cork District Court.

Three children were locked in bedrooms without lighting as their mother went out drinking, leaving them without anyone to mind them.

The eldest child – aged seven – frequently begged her mother not to lock her into her bedroom with a latch that was screwed into the frame on the outside.

The 30-year-old mother of three was sentenced to three concurrent six-month jail terms for cruelty to each of her children on a date in August last year.

A member of An Garda Síochána arrived at the house in the early hours of the morning hearing them inside crying for help and unable to get to the front door. He had to force his way in to assist them.

Eugene Murphy, solicitor, said the mother who has a previous conviction for cruelty to her children in similar circumstances had been addicted to prescription tablets and alcohol but had since undertaken life-changing rehabilitation and loved her children deeply.

The sentence will be appealed.

READ MORE

Paul Wells Junior found guilty of impeding prosecution of father by disposing of chainsaw

More on this topic

Man who continues to deny any part in armed post office robbery jailed for 12 years Man who continues to deny any part in armed post office robbery jailed for 12 years

Woman who claimed late husband was given penicillin despite allergy settles action against hospitalWoman who claimed late husband was given penicillin despite allergy settles action against hospital

Paul Wells Junior found guilty of impeding prosecution of father by disposing of chainsaw Paul Wells Junior found guilty of impeding prosecution of father by disposing of chainsaw

Environmental group lodges appeal to challenge Govt's 'flawed' climate change planEnvironmental group lodges appeal to challenge Govt's 'flawed' climate change plan


CorkChild CrueltyTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Limerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting timesLimerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting times

Six women and five men to face charges relating to more than 200 counts of sexual abuse and child neglectSix women and five men to face charges relating to more than 200 counts of sexual abuse and child neglect

Government accused of seeking to implement €45 million tax cuts to pharmacies fundingGovernment accused of seeking to implement €45 million tax cuts to pharmacies funding

Micheál Martin signals that pact could be agreed for post-Easter general election next yearMicheál Martin signals that pact could be agreed for post-Easter general election next year


Lifestyle

Move over quinoa.Everything you need to know about fonio, the ancient grain we’ll all be eating in 2020

The former heptathlete and all-round super woman chats to Lauren Taylor about how to stay fit in pregnancy and body confidence after a baby.Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill: ‘There’s still a lot of stigma attached to exercising pregnant’

Behaving aggressively is a stage many toddlers go through. The author of The Wonder Weeks explains how parents should deal with kids who kick & bite.Ask an expert: How can I stop my toddler kicking and biting?

As Darina Allen marks 21 years of her column for The Irish Examiner, Weekend editor VICKIE MAYE pays tributeWeekend Editor: 'Darina has helped us put dinners on the table, week in and week out'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »