Locked in without lights as mother went drinking: Cork woman, 30, jailed for cruelty to her three young children

A 30-year-old mother was sentenced to six months in jail today for cruelty to her three young children.

Judge Olann Kelleher described it as a harrowing case at Cork District Court.

Three children were locked in bedrooms without lighting as their mother went out drinking, leaving them without anyone to mind them.

The eldest child – aged seven – frequently begged her mother not to lock her into her bedroom with a latch that was screwed into the frame on the outside.

The 30-year-old mother of three was sentenced to three concurrent six-month jail terms for cruelty to each of her children on a date in August last year.

A member of An Garda Síochána arrived at the house in the early hours of the morning hearing them inside crying for help and unable to get to the front door. He had to force his way in to assist them.

Eugene Murphy, solicitor, said the mother who has a previous conviction for cruelty to her children in similar circumstances had been addicted to prescription tablets and alcohol but had since undertaken life-changing rehabilitation and loved her children deeply.

The sentence will be appealed.