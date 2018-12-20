NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Locals turn out for candlelit vigil for baby Belle in Balbriggan

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 07:14 AM
By Digital Desk staff

More than 100 people attended a candlelit vigil last night for the baby whose body was found on a beach in Dublin.

The body of the infant was discovered on Bell Beach in Balbriggan on Saturday morning.

Gardaí are still appealing for the mother of the baby, who has been named Belle, to come forward.

Those attending last night's vigil expressed their shock at the discovery and their concern for the mother's welfare.

READ MORE: 'It is totally unacceptable' - Irish Cancer Society calls on HSE to stop referring cancer patients to debt-collectors

The Irish Independent reports some locals also sang Christmas carols, including Away In A Manger.


KEYWORDS

BabyBalbriggan

More in this Section

UCC named one of the world’s 'most sustainable' universities

Gardaí arrest two men after €97k worth of drugs seized in Clare and Limerick

Lidl warns of text scam

Minister for Transport asks NTA to set up office to overlook cycling projects


Lifestyle

6 essential tips for safe winter road trips – at home or abroad

This is the one thing a nutrition expert would never do at Christmas

7 unusual Christmas desserts from around the world you should try

Learning points: I miss daughter of my ex-partner — what should I do?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »