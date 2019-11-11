News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Locals shocked at sudden closure of landmark Fermoy hotel

Kevin O'Neill and Olivia Kelleher
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 02:58 PM

Locals in Fermoy were left shocked after the only hotel in the town announced its sudden closure over the weekend.

The Grand Hotel announced its immediate closure late on Sunday night with a brief statement posted on Facebook.

The hotel said: "It is with heavy hearts and much reluctance that we say goodbye to The Grand Hotel. Over the past 12 years, we have had tremendous support from our amazing and loyal staff, our suppliers and our fabulous customers.

"Thank you for the good times and even during the tough times, we have learned so much. We take great memories of Fermoy with us. It’s not how we hoped things would turn out and, despite our best efforts, we will cease trading on Sunday 10th November."

It made no reference to existing bookings or job losses.

Efforts to contact hotel management were unsuccessful.

The hotel was located on Ashe Quay in a landmark building which was constructed in the 1870s.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock said that the closure is a blow.

"It’s very sad to hear about the closure," he said.

"It was always a great place to meet people for a quiet word. I have attended many a raucous meeting there. Staff were always lovely and friendly. Very sorry to see it close."

