Locals oppose plans for proposed social housing on Dublin football pitches

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 08:25 AM

Locals in Knocklyon in Dublin want to stop plans to build 42 social houses on their football pitches.

South Dublin County Council will soon vote on a proposal to develop the site at Ballycullen Park.

The chairman of Knocklyon United football club Donal Skelly told The Herald that 500 children use the pitches every weekend and the number is growing.

A 'Save Our Pitches' meeting will take place tonight.


