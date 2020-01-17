Locals 'horrified' by tragic killing as Cork student named

THE student who died after being stabbed on Bandon Road last night has been named locally as Cameron Blair, from outside Clonakilty.

The 20-year-old was a student of Cork Institute of Technology and was a former student of Bandon Grammar School.

This morning, Bandon Athletics Club released a statement, saying he had been a member of the club for a number of years. He competed at local and national level, winning medals at West Cork, County, Munster and National levels.

The statement continued: “ In 2017 he helped the men's team to a 2nd place finish at the National league promoting them to Premier. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.” The club expressed its deepest sympathies to his family.

He was also a member of Bandon Rugby Club.





Cllr Shane O'Callaghan said people in the area are stunned at the news.

"The reaction locally is one of absolute horror and disbelief," he said.

"The Bandon Road area where the incident occurred is a quiet residential area where there is quite a lot of elderly residents and some student accommodation.

"It is such a terrible tragedy that a young 20-year-old man would be killed in such circumstances and I can only imagine what his poor family must be going through at the moment."

Gardai on duty near the house on the Bandon Road, Cork, where a man died after a row broke out on Thursday night. Picture Dan Linehan

By Sean O'Riordan, Eoin English and Greg Murphy

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a young man was fatally stabbed in Cork city last night.

The man is understood to be in his late teens or early 20s and is from West Cork and believed to be a student at CIT.

He suffered what is understood to have been a stab wound to the neck during an incident on the Bandon Road, on the south side of the city.

There are reports that the injured victim staggered along the road before collapsing outside the chipper.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9.30pm and three ambulances rushed to the scene.

The man received medical attention at the scene and was rushed in a critical condition to Cork University Hospital.

Medical staff at the hospital continued resuscitation efforts but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

A number of areas on Bandon Road have been sealed off by Gardaí, including a house.

The local Coroner and the office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a post mortem is scheduled to take place today.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.