News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Locals 'deeply shocked' after two men killed in house fire

Locals 'deeply shocked' after two men killed in house fire
Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 04:33 PM

Two men have died following a house fire in Drimnagh this afternoon.

Fire services and gardaí were called to the scene in the Slievebloom Park area at around 1.45pm.

Dublin Fire Brigade brought the fire under control and the bodies of two men, thought to be aged in their late 60s and early 70s, were discovered inside the house.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene has been preserved as investigating gardaí work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The bodies of the two men will be removed to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall where post-mortem examinations will be conducted by the State Pathologist tomorrow.

Results of the the post-mortems and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the investigation.

Local People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith says locals are very upset by what happened.

"Like the neighboursin Lansdowne Valley, I am deeply shocked at the loss of these lives

"I just visited the site there this evening and it is cordoned off by the gardaí who are investigating the cause of the fire.

"The neighbours are very shook up and sad about it."

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Station on 01-666 6600 of the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

One death reported in NI as ministers thank public for sacrifices they’ve made

More on this topic

Community shocked after death of woman, 40s, in Meath house fireCommunity shocked after death of woman, 40s, in Meath house fire

Woman dies following Meath house fireWoman dies following Meath house fire

Two men die in Meath house fireTwo men die in Meath house fire

Man, 34, found dead following Armagh house fireMan, 34, found dead following Armagh house fire


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: House fires

More in this Section

National Lottery reveals somebody in Dublin won €55k in last night's EuroMillionsNational Lottery reveals somebody in Dublin won €55k in last night's EuroMillions

GP wants social distancing decision to be 'based on science, not popularity'GP wants social distancing decision to be 'based on science, not popularity'

Driver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hoursDriver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hours

Union claims 'we have time still' for talks after Aer Lingus announces lay-offs planUnion claims 'we have time still' for talks after Aer Lingus announces lay-offs plan


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

Finn Ni Fhaolain is a marine scientist, chef and author of best selling cook book, Finn's World. Last year she received a McKenna Award for Milish the zero waste gluten-free business that she created. So who better to advise us on sustainable cooking...Chef Finn Ni Fhaolain's tips for a sustainable kitchen

Scrap conditioner and eat porridge for breakfast — Maresa Fegan has a 24-hour guide to going greenYour 24-hour guide to saving the planet by going green

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.One list, five meals: One shopping trip to feed your family this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »