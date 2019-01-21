NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Local Link bus service extended by three months

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 07:28 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Transport Minister has announced a three-month extension of the Local Link evening service in rural areas.

Existing services were extended last year on a trial basis to address unmet transport needs during evening and nighttime hours.

"Tackling rural isolation and providing the means for people to meet, socialise and attend events is extremely important," said Minister Shane Ross.

"I would encourage people to use their Local Links as much as possible so we can continue to provide, and hopefully increase, this very useful service."

Since last summer, 65 additional services across the country have been running from 6pm to 11pm at weekends.

The NTA will carry out a review in March and a decision will be made on whether the service should continue to be funded.


KEYWORDS

Local Link

More in this Section

Tragedy as second man killed in tree-cutting incident in a week

14-year-old girl missing in Dublin

Man charged over hijacking bus

Business leaders and bishop speak out against bombing of Derry courthouse


Lifestyle

The more you spend on entertaining a small child, the less likely they are to enjoy it

Untying the Knot: How to divorce with love

Appliance of science: Why does my voice sound so different when recorded?

Let’s hear it for the girls: New book celebrate Cork's Scoil Mhuire

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »