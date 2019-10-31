Local FG members call for 'urgent review' of election candidates in Maria Bailey constituency

Grassroots members in the Dún Laoghaire constituency have tonight adopted a motion calling on the Fine Gael Executive Council to "urgently review" the ticket for the general election.

Local members have urged the executive to make any changes necessary in order to improve the party's prospect in any national ballot.

The vote will increase pressure on the Fine Gael executive and ultimately the Taosieach, Leo Varadkar, to review the position on the ticket of under fire TD, Maria Bailey.

While Ms Bailey, minister of state for higher education Mary Mitchell O'Connor and councillor Barry Ward are all currently on the ticket in the four-seat constituency, it was widely accepted the motion related to Ms Bailey and the swing-gate controversy this summer.

Leaving the meeting @MariaBaileyFG says the ballot is an “internal matter” and she will not be making a comment #iestaff pic.twitter.com/Cg3R0iyjju — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) October 31, 2019

Fine Gael have been significantly damaged by the controversy which has rumbled on since before the local and European Elections in May and some within Fine Gael remain unhappy that Mr Varadkar did not take more severe action on the matter.

However, the meeting which took place in Dún Laoghaire's Marine Hotel, was told that people in the constituency have been feeding information to a national newspaper, which was described as "deplorable" and "completely unacceptable". Members were warned that they would be referred to a disciplinary meeting.

Before the meeting, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the party would "listen to what members have to say" and accepted "issues and difficulties have arisen" surrounding Ms Bailey despite stressing she "has been a deeply conscientious and deeply hard-working" TD.

Ms Bailey said: "I'm not going to comment if that's ok? It's an internal matter. I don't comment on internal things."