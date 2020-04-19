News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Local authority meetings on hold as legality of online meetings examined

Local authority meetings on hold as legality of online meetings examined
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 19, 2020 - 02:07 PM

Councils are awaiting a decision from the Government as to whether local authority meetings could be held online.

There are fears that if a vote takes place via Zoom or Skype, it could be challenged in court.

Local authority meetings are now on hold as they cannot adhere to social distancing guidelines within chambers.

Westmeath County Council hasn't held a monthly meeting since February - Cathaoirleach Paddy Hill says no decisions have been made since then:

"All local authorities, certainly Westmeath, are waiting on further advice from the Department of Local Government in relation to meetings. That further advice, as of last week, we didn't have," he said.

"There is no issue which required a meeting, either in March or in April. Down the line, there probably will be issues so I suppose we have to await the advice from the Department of Local Government."

READ MORE

Students' well-being must be priority in any decision to reopen schools one day a week, say Sinn Féin

More on this topic

Students' well-being must be priority in any decision to reopen schools one day a week, say Sinn FéinStudents' well-being must be priority in any decision to reopen schools one day a week, say Sinn Féin

A month after the lockdown, what Cork businesses are doing to survive the Covid-19 crisisA month after the lockdown, what Cork businesses are doing to survive the Covid-19 crisis

Further 159 cases of Covid-19 in North as one more death recordedFurther 159 cases of Covid-19 in North as one more death recorded

John Higgins says World Championship postponement is ‘heart-breaking’John Higgins says World Championship postponement is ‘heart-breaking’


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

CoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus