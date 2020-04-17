Loading bays and parking spaces to be removed in Dublin to enable social distancing

Loading bays and parking spaces are to be removed in places like Rathmines, Stoneybatter, Dorset Street and Capel Street in Dublin as part of Covid-19 social distancing measures.

The city council says it is to provide more space on footpaths for pedestrians while a counter flow cycle lane is to be introduced on Nassau Street.

Green party councillor, Donna Cooney, hopes the temporary measures can be kept in place.

"What's really exciting is something that we have been looking for for a long time which is a counter flow cycle lane on Nassau Street.

"It is something that Trinity College has been looking at as well.

"Various groups have been looking for this and the Greens have been looking for it for several years."

Dublin Cycling Campaign also welcomed the new temporary measures.

"Motor traffic is greatly reduced at the moment, while demand for space on footpaths and cycle lanes has increased dramatically, so it makes sense to reallocate some road space for use by people who are walking and cycling," said Kevin Baker, chairperson Dublin Cycling Campaign.

Louise Williams, vice chairperson of Dublin Cycling Campaign, said that many of the people cycling in the city are essential workers going to and from their place of work.

"These people are quite rightly being hailed as heroes and our authorities should be doing everything they can to keep them safe on their commutes."