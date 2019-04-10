NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Liverpool man to be extradited to UK for firearms and drugs offences

Adam James Wood
By Natasha Reid
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 03:32 PM

A Liverpool man is to be extradited to the UK, where he faces life in prison for possession of firearms and class A drugs.

UK authorities had sought the surrender of Adam James Wood (aged 32) with an address at Woodlands Road, Liverpool, for 12 offences related to possession of firearms, ammunition and drugs.

Mr Wood was arrested here on foot of a European Arrest Warrant in 2017 and taken to the High Court in Dublin, where extradition proceedings were brought against him.

The Liverpool-born man has a scar on his left hand and a tattoo in the centre of his neck saying ‘Ciara’, according to a description provided by UK authorities.

The warrant, issued by Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrate’s Court, states that police found firearms and ammunition as well as phones containing images of firearms and ammunition at Woodlands Road and North Sudely Road, addresses in Liverpool, on August 6, 2014, and September 3, 2014.

Police also found heroin and cocaine at his address in the Woodlands Road address.

It is alleged that the items can be forensically linked to Mr Wood and his associates, the warrant states.

He is also wanted for conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to cause fear or unlawful violence.

There is evidence of a dispute between associates of Wood and another Liverpool male, the warrant states. The dispute has involved the brandishing of and use of firearms to cause fear and criminal damage.

The maximum sentence in respect of some of the offences is life imprisonment.

Mr Wood’s lawyers opposed his extradition to the UK on a number of grounds, including an argument related to Brexit.

However, Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly, the High Court judge in charge of extradition, today rejected each point of objection. She made an order for his surrender in accordance with the European Arrest Warrant Act of 2003.

Dressed in a grey jacket and blue jeans, he confirmed that he had no fear of flying.

He has been in custody throughout the proceedings and Justice Donnelly ordered that he continue to be detained in prison until he is extradited, but brought back before the High Court if not surrendered within 25 days.

However, she said that she would hear an application for a certificate to appeal his surrender tomorrow.

Additional reporting by Ruaidhrí Giblin

