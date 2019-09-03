LIVE: Pence backs UK on Brexit

LATEST: US vice president Mike Pence has firmly put his support behind Boris Johnson calling on Ireland and the EU to "negotiate in good faith" on Brexit.

Speaking after meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Farmleigh House, in Dublin, Mr Pence said the EU must work with the UK to minimise economic disruption in Britain.

While Mr Pence said the Good Friday Agreement must be protected, he added that America stands behind the UK's decision to leave the EU.

"Let me be clear. The United States supports the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union in Brexit," he said. "But we also recognise the unique challenges on your northern border.

"And I can assure you we will continue to encourage the United Kingdom and Ireland to ensure that any Brexit respects the Good Friday Agreement.

"As the deadline for Brexit approaches we urge Ireland and the European Union as well, to negotiate in good faith with Prime Minister Johnson, and work to reach an agreement that respects the United Kingdom's sovereignty and minimises the disruption to commerce."

Mr Pence added: "The United States will look to play whatever hopeful role we can play. As President Trump announced last week, when Brexit is complete, the United States will have a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom."

EARLIER: US vice president Mike Pence discusses Brexit concerns with President Michael Higgins

President Michael D Higgins and US vice president Mike Pence discussed concerns around Brexit during their meeting this morning.

Mr Pence arrived into Shannon airport yesterday and is spending today in Dublin, before returning to Co Clare where he has family links.

Mr Pence and his wife Karen arrived in Áras an Uachtaráin this morning where Mr Higgins highlighted the long-standing US support for the peace process in Northern Ireland.

The President spoke of the two nations’ shared concerns about the challenges posed by Brexit and stressed the important role of multilateral cooperation in addressing complex global issues such as conflict, poverty, food insecurity and climate change.

The two leaders also discussed issues of Irish, European and current global relevance, including recent developments in the European Union.

A spokesperson said Mr Higgins and Mr Pence spoke of Vice President Pence’s family ties with Ireland and the important role Irish migrants have played, and continue to play, in US society.

"The President emphasised the importance of responding adequately and compassionately to the needs of migrants and refugees, within the framework of international migration law," the statement read.

Mr Pence then travelled the short distance to Farmleigh House where he met with Taosieach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett.