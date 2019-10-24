News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Live at the Marquee to end annual concert series in 2020

By Robert McNamara

Reporter

Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 02:04 PM

Concert promoter Peter Aiken has said is he is unaware that developers plan to begin work on the Live at the Marquee site at the end of next summer, bringing the long-running concert series to an end.

Speaking to the Echo this morning, the man who has brought the likes of Brian Wilson, Elton John and Bob Dylan to the tent at the docklands since it’s first staging in 2005 said he has not been in contact with site owners Glenveagh Properties about plans for the site’s development.

The developers have indicated their intention to be on site after concerts finish at the Marquee venue next summer.

Up to 1,000 homes are expected to be built on the land.

Responding to news being reported in the local media this morning that 2020 will be the last year of the much-loved concert series, Mr Aiken said: “I haven’t heard that, I don’t know anything about it.”

As recently as July 2018, Mr Aiken had insisted that the future of the series was secure in the short-term.

However, he told the Echo last year that he was aware the site was prime development land and could be developed at short notice.

“Somebody is going to build on it someday. That’s the way things go.” Mr Aiken also admitted it would be difficult to find another site in Cork on which to operate a concert series each summer.

The former 11.3 acre Ford depot site was on the market for €8.5m after Nama put it up for sale.

The site had been previously earmarked for a hotel and office complex when it was owned by Howard Holdings — who bought it for €35m — and the developers have planning permission for a high-density development which is valid until the end of 2019, It was sold to the Glenveagh Properties for €15m last year.

The company confirmed the transaction in a trading statement issued to shareholders.

This story first appeared on EchoLive.ie


