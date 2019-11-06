Lithuanian national only here a few days charged in connection with €195k Mallow drug seizure

A 28-year-old Lithuanian national who is said to have been in the country for only a few days has appeared in court in a Co Cork town charged in connection with a drugs seizure following an operation by gardaí this week.

The appearance came after gardaí had earlier revealed they had made two separate seizures of suspected cannabis with a combined estimated value of €195,000 in Mallow on Monday.

Tautvydas Morkunas, of no fixed abode, appeared before Judge Brian Sheridan at Mallow District Court today, facing two separate charges contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1997.

The first charge of possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply related to an address on the Killarney Road, Mallow, while the second was arising from a find at Quartertown, Mallow.

Detective Garda Will Hosford presented the court with evidence of Mr Morkunas’ arrest, charge and caution.

He told Judge Brian Sheridan that Mr Morkunas was arrested at 11.19am on Monday morning, November 11 last, and conveyed to Mallow Garda Station where he was later charged.

Mr Mr Morkunas replied “no comment” when the first charge was put to him under caution and made no reply to the second charge, the court heard.

Applying for legal aid, Mr Morkunas’ solicitor David O’Meara told the court his client was only in court for a few days and had no income. There was no application for bail.

Judge Sheridan granted legal aid and remanded Mr Morkunas in custody to appear again at Mallow District Court next Tuesday, November 12.