List of Ireland's ten most at-risk buildings published

The conservation charity An Taisce has published a list of Ireland's ten most at-risk buildings.
The group is warning the buildings could be lost if action is not taken.
An Taisce say the ten buildings are all of national importance but many are in such disrepair that they may be dangerous or unusable.
An Taisce says the buildings could be lost to future generations, and it suggests some of them could be restored to provide affordable housing.
In a statement, An Taisce said: "Given the critical homeless situation in the country, some of these heritage buildings could be restored to provide affordable housing for families and individuals."