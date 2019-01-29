List of Ireland's ten most at-risk buildings published

The conservation charity An Taisce has published a list of Ireland's ten most at-risk buildings.

The group is warning the buildings could be lost if action is not taken.

Atkins Hall. Picture: Denis Scannell

An Taisce say the ten buildings are all of national importance but many are in such disrepair that they may be dangerous or unusable.

The 10 buildings are:

Atkins Hall, Cork

Carrickglass Demesne, Carrigglass, Co Longford

Carstown House, Carstown, Co Louth

Cassidy’s Distillery, Monasterevin, Co Kildare

Castle Saunderson, Co Cavan

Castlehyde Church, Castlehyde, Co Cork

Charleville Castle, Tullamore, Co Offaly

Claremount, Claremorris, Co Mayo

Iveagh Markets, Dublin 8

Sacred Heart Secondary School, Roscrea, Co Tipperary

The criteria that make the structures unsafe is:

Vacant with no identified new use

Suffering from neglect and/or poor maintenance

Suffering from structural problems

Fire damaged

Open to the elements

Threatened with demolition

Abandoned ruin

An Taisce says the buildings could be lost to future generations, and it suggests some of them could be restored to provide affordable housing.

In a statement, An Taisce said: "Given the critical homeless situation in the country, some of these heritage buildings could be restored to provide affordable housing for families and individuals."