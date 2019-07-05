Lisa Smith wants caliphate but denies fighting for ISIS

The Irish woman who went to Syria to join ISIS three years ago has said she wants "a caliphate as in a Muslim country".

However, Lisa Smith from Dundalk in Co. Louth, who was a Private in the Defence Forces from the age of 19, said she does not want the caliphate to be a "brutality group".

It is understood that Ms Smith has a two-year-old child and is being held at the Al Hawl refugee camp on the border between Syria and Iraq.

The 37-year-old has previously worked on the Government jet.

In an interview with BBC radio, Ms Smith denied she ever picked up a gun, saying she was not permitted to fight for Isis.

She also denied training young girls to fight for the terror group before saying she could not explain why the allegation surfaced.

She said she believed she is not a terrorist and she is not radicalised, claiming she was not "out to kill anyone" and had no intentions of hurting anyone in Ireland.

However, she did acknowledge that there was a lot of brutality within Islamic State, but could not say if the perpetrators should be punished.

She said: "I can't answer because I don't know".