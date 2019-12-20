Lisa Smith to spend weekend in prison despite being granted bail

Former Irish Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith, who is to be tried on a charge of membership of the terrorist organisation Isis, is due to spend the weekend in Limerick prison, despite being granted bail Thursday, after her bail bond was not processed today.

The Louth mother of one and former Air Corps member was expected to be released today from Limerick prison, where she was being held on remand.

She had been granted bail Thursday, following a hearing at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

As part of her bail terms, Ms Smith must lodge €500 and an independent surer must lodge €1,000 with the courts.

Ms Smith, 37, whose address cannot be published for legal reasons, is charged that, between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019 she was a member of an unlawful terrorist group styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) also known as Dawlat al-Iraq al-Islamiyya, Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) and Dawlat al Islamiya fi Iraq wa al-Sham, otherwise known as ‘Da’esh’ and the Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham.

The offence she is charged with is contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

According to reports Thursday, bail was granted on a number of strict conditions.

Ms Smith must reside at an address in the northeast and sign on at a Garda station twice daily from 10am-1pm and 3pm-6pm.

She was also ordered to obey a curfew, having to remain indoors from 8pm to 7am.

The judge told her she cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for new travel documentation, having already lost her passport.

She must also provide gardaí with a contact mobile phone number within 48 hours of taking up bail.

The judge warned her that she must answer the phone if rung by gardaí and if she failed to do so it would be a breach of bail. This would result in her going back into custody.

He also banned her from accessing the internet or using any social media and she must not have contact with non-Garda witnesses in the case.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed Ms Smith face a trial on indictment. She is to be served with a book of evidence and possible further charges are contemplated, the court heard.

The former soldier, who left Ireland and married after she converted to Islam, had been found in a Syrian refugee camp, and after a trek to Turkey with her daughter, aged two, she was brought back to Ireland on December 1 last.

Ms Smith has been remanded to appear before Dublin District Court on January 8.