Lisa Smith says she probably won't be coming back to Ireland; Taoiseach responds

The former member of the Defence Forces who travelled to an Islamic State controlled area, but now wants to return home says she does not think she will come back to Ireland.

Lisa Smith, who says she flew on the government jet alongside political leaders such as Bertie Ahern, Mary Mary McAleese and Micheál Martin, is currently in the Ain Issa refugee camp.

In an interview with RTÉ News, she admitted she doesn't think she will return home:

"To be honest I don't think I will be going back, ever," she told journalist Norma Costello

When asked if she felt the Irish Government - and the Irish people - would believe that she didn't fight for the so-called Islamic State, she replied:

I don't know if they will believe it or not but it's the truth.

"But I'm telling you for myself, I didn't fight.

She did admit that there are people in the Islamic State who have "extreme views".

"There are other people here with really extreme and radical views. I don't even want to communicate with these people," she insisted.

"I just came here and now it didn't work out. The Islamic State failed because of everything they have done."

Update: In an interview with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio this morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he does "want her to come home".

"I definitely want her child to be able to come home," he said. "And I would never separate a child from her mother - so yes, I do want her to come home"

"Lisa Smith and her daughter are Irish citizens. I'm very conscious there is a child involved in this," he said, adding that he didn't want "to put anyone at risk, as part of bringing her back."

When pressed on whether there were military efforts to bring her back the Taoiseach wouldn't confirm or deny.

“I can’t comment on any military operations, what’s in the papers is not the full story, " he offered.