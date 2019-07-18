News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lisa Smith says she probably won't be coming back to Ireland; Taoiseach responds

Lisa Smith says she probably won't be coming back to Ireland; Taoiseach responds
Lisa Smith. Picture: ITV
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 10:31 AM

The former member of the Defence Forces who travelled to an Islamic State controlled area, but now wants to return home says she does not think she will come back to Ireland.

Lisa Smith, who says she flew on the government jet alongside political leaders such as Bertie Ahern, Mary Mary McAleese and Micheál Martin, is currently in the Ain Issa refugee camp.

In an interview with RTÉ News, she admitted she doesn't think she will return home:

"To be honest I don't think I will be going back, ever," she told journalist Norma Costello

When asked if she felt the Irish Government - and the Irish people - would believe that she didn't fight for the so-called Islamic State, she replied:

I don't know if they will believe it or not but it's the truth.

"But I'm telling you for myself, I didn't fight.

She did admit that there are people in the Islamic State who have "extreme views".

"There are other people here with really extreme and radical views. I don't even want to communicate with these people," she insisted.

"I just came here and now it didn't work out. The Islamic State failed because of everything they have done."

Update: In an interview with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio this morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he does "want her to come home".

"I definitely want her child to be able to come home," he said. "And I would never separate a child from her mother - so yes, I do want her to come home"

"Lisa Smith and her daughter are Irish citizens. I'm very conscious there is a child involved in this," he said, adding that he didn't want "to put anyone at risk, as part of bringing her back."

When pressed on whether there were military efforts to bring her back the Taoiseach wouldn't confirm or deny.

“I can’t comment on any military operations, what’s in the papers is not the full story, " he offered.

READ MORE

Citizenship applicants cannot leave Ireland at all for one year before application, judge rules

More on this topic

Flanagan downplays possibility of Government help for Isis bride Lisa Smith's return to IrelandFlanagan downplays possibility of Government help for Isis bride Lisa Smith's return to Ireland

Parents of accused IS member Jihadi Jack found guilty of funding terrorismParents of accused IS member Jihadi Jack found guilty of funding terrorism

Pair jailed in UK for planning to join Islamic StatePair jailed in UK for planning to join Islamic State

Shamima Begum could face capital punishment in Bangladesh – foreign ministerShamima Begum could face capital punishment in Bangladesh – foreign minister

TOPIC: Islamic State

More in this Section

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and ResearchMicheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Government set to oppose EU daylight saving time plansGovernment set to oppose EU daylight saving time plans

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four othersCourt hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

More than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting waterMore than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting water


Lifestyle

Christy Collard and Robin O’Donovan are parents to six children, but sustainability is still a cornerstone of their busy lives in west Cork.The family that composts together stays together

Ron Howard was happy to let the spirit of Luciano Pavarotti shine through in his documentary on the great tenor, writes Laura Harding.Hitting the right note with new Luciano Pavarotti documentary

Prevention is so much better than cure, says Fiann Ó Nualláin, who offers gardeners timely advice on guarding face and body against those potentially damaging ultra-violet rays this season and beyond.Gardening: Be skincare-savvy for summer

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »