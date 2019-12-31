News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lisa Smith released on bail

By David Raleigh
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 05:38 PM

Alleged Islamic State member and former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith has been released from Limerick Prison this evening where she was being held on remand.

Ms Smith was escorted in a white prison van from the jail around 4.45pm and transported to an undisclosed location.

The escort, which is not usually provided to accused persons granted bail, was provided by the prison service for “security reasons”.

Ms Smith had been granted bail by the High Court but the court had rejected an attempt by a third party to lodge an independent surety on the grounds they had previous criminal convictions and they were not related to Ms Smith.

Today a €5,000 surety, of which €1,000 was to be lodged, was accepted by the courts. Ms Smith was to lodge €500 of her own cash.

Ms Smith (aged 37) was said to be anxious to be reunited with her daughter (aged two).

The mother-of-one from Co. Louth is charged that, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019, she was a member of an unlawful terrorist group “styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” (Isil), also known as Isis, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

As part of strict bail conditions set by the courts, Ms Smith must reside at an address in the northeast and sign on at a Garda station twice daily from 10am-1pm and 3pm-6pm. She was also ordered to obey a curfew, having to remain indoors from 8pm to 7am.

She cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for travel documentation.

She must also provide gardaí with a contact mobile phone number within 48 hours of taking up her bail.

Ms Smith, who denies the charge, has also been banned from accessing the internet or using any social media and she must not have contact with non-Garda witnesses in the case.

Ms Smith, who left Ireland and married after she converted to Islam, had been found in a Syrian refugee camp.

After a trek to Turkey with her daughter, they were brought back to Ireland on December 1 last.

Ms Smith has been remanded on bail to appear before Dublin District Court again on January 8.

