Lisa Smith arrives at Dublin court for appearance in relation to ISIS membership charges

Louth woman, Lisa Smith, is to appear in court in Dublin later today.

The former member of the Defence Forces is accused of ISIS membership.

The 37 year old was released on bail with strict conditions on New Years Eve.

She and her daughter were brought back to Ireland at the start of December after being located at a Syrian refugee camp.

Louth native Lisa Smith has arrived at the CCJ for her fourth court appearance. The 37 year old is accused of membership of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/S8Zh14oQNp — Stephanie Rohan (@StephGrogan3) January 8, 2020