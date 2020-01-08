News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lisa Smith arrives at Dublin court for appearance in relation to ISIS membership charges

Lisa Smith arrives at Dublin court for appearance in relation to ISIS membership charges
Lisa Smith arrives at the Central Criminal Court, Dublin, for a court hearing. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 10:46 AM

Louth woman, Lisa Smith, is to appear in court in Dublin later today.

The former member of the Defence Forces is accused of ISIS membership.

The 37 year old was released on bail with strict conditions on New Years Eve.

She and her daughter were brought back to Ireland at the start of December after being located at a Syrian refugee camp.

READ MORE

Men arrested after chase involving mini-bus hijacked at Dublin Airport with passengers on board

More on this topic

ISIS membership suspect Lisa Smith pleads with DPP to discontinue terror chargeISIS membership suspect Lisa Smith pleads with DPP to discontinue terror charge

Lisa Smith released on bailLisa Smith released on bail

Lisa Smith to spend weekend in prison despite being granted bailLisa Smith to spend weekend in prison despite being granted bail

Lisa Smith's bail conditions include curfew and an internet banLisa Smith's bail conditions include curfew and an internet ban


Lisa SmithISISTOPIC: Lisa Smith

More in this Section

Family 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeksFamily 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeks

Suspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car bootSuspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car boot

Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'

Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life


Lifestyle

Cork writer and academic Daniel Corkery described the aisling poem, in his 1924 study The Hidden Ireland, as an “intimate expression of the hidden life of the people among whom it flourished”.Vision of a thriving arts scene

From the 1970s to 2010, it’s fair to say that the gaming industry followed a steady trajectory of evolution.Game Tech: Stories behind the decade’s most influential video games

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »