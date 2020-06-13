Linfield insist new kit is not inspired by UVF colours

Linfield football club has defended itself against assertions its new kit design resembles colours used by the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) loyalist paramilitary group.

The Belfast club’s away strip was launched on Wednesday.

The alleged similarity was highlighted by North Down MP Stephen Farry.

@StephenFarryMP Just read the needless article online regarding the new Linfield away kit, Why should the club or kit manufacturer have a re-think? It’s 2 colours and there’s certainly no link to any other group that’s being talked about. #easilyoffendedbyacolour #wiseup pic.twitter.com/Mn06qTwz8j — EastBelfastBear (@AndyLoughran) June 12, 2020

Club chairman Roy McGivern said: “Is this where we are as a society when an elected MP thinks that ordinary every day colours can be owned or monopolised by a paramilitary organisation?

“Truly staggering and I can assure @StephenFarryMP that there will be no rethink.” UVF flag flying on a Belfast lamp post (Mairtin O Muilleoir/PA).

Mr Farry represents the Alliance Party at Westminster.

He tweeted: “This may well be purely coincidental and unintentional, but I do think a rethink would be appropriate.

“The similarity to UVF colours is too striking.

“Many other colours and designs are available. Why leave any ambiguity and risk offence to so many?”