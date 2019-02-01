Limerick woman settles gall bladder operation case with apology from surgeon

A woman has settled a High Court action over a gall bladder operation as a result of which she had to undergo reconstructive surgery in which she said half her liver was removed.

Ellen Reidy (aged 39), a chartered accountant of Garanbaum, Murroe, Co Limerick, also received an apology from the surgeon who carried out the gall bladder operation.

She is to receive monies paid into court before the case began by order of Ms Justice Bronagh O'Hanlon. Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

Ms Reidy, a married mother of two, sued Barringtons Hospital Ltd, Bon Secours Health System Ltd and Ralph Keane under whose care she was at the old Barringtons Hospital in Limerick, now owned by the private Bon Secours group.

Liability was admitted by Mr Keane but denied by the other two defendants. The case was before the court for assessment of damages only.

Following talks during a break in the case, Ms Justice O'Hanlon was told by Michael Counihan SC, instructed by solicitor Cian O'Carroll for Ms Reidy, the case had been settled and counsel for the defendants would read "some words of comfort".

Simon Mills SC, on behalf of Mr Keane, said the doctor took the opportunity to apologise for failings in Ms Reidy's care and for the distress she suffered.

The judge congratulated the parties on coming to an agreement and made orders for the immediate payout of the lodged monies to Ms Reidy.

Ms Reidy underwent the gall bladder removal procedure on December 6, 2016, at Barringtons.

She told the court she became ill afterwards and developed obstructive jaundice.

She attended Limerick University Hospital from which she was transferred by ambulance to the Mater in Dublin.

In Dublin, following tests, she was told she had suffered a bile duct injury, was very sick, and would need major surgery which took place on December 20.

She was very upset when she was told she would not be going home for Christmas to her two small children. She was discharged on December 30.

She said the surgery to release the obstruction and fix the damaged bile duct took three hours and half her liver was removed.

She claimed the defendants were negligent, among other things, in exercising a lack of care or skill and failing to follow a recognised or approved procedure.

It was also claimed there was a failure to, if necessary, abandon the procedure, seek assistance from a more experienced medic or to open the gallbladder and remove stones.

The claims were denied.