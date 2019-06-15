Limerick Trump fan gets gift from US secret service

A Limerick man received a priceless gift from the US secret service after he told them how much he loved President Donald Trump.

Martin Doyle, 28, is a huge fan of Trump, and was lucky enough to meet two members of his security team who spent time drinking in the Limerick bar where he works.

“I was working the Monday and there were lots of Americans around the town.

“You could tell they were not ordinary Americans on holiday. I could tell they were involved in some capacity with the Trump visit,” said Martin, who plays with the Downtown Dixieland Band. “I told them how much I was a fan of Donald Trump, that I was going to Doonbeg.”

Martin did journey to the Clare village hoping get a word with President Trump himself.

Wearing a sweater bearing the line: ‘Donald Trump, finally someone with balls’, and draped in an American flag, he was spotted by the president’s son Eric Trump, who was taking in pubs in Doonbeg with

alongside his brother Don Jr.

“The minute he saw the jumper and saw what it said, he pointed over at me, and said ‘there’s a great man there, come over and shake my hand’,” Martin said.

“I asked him to give my regards to his father. I am a big fan of his.”

Martin was pictured by a Reuters photographer, and quoted in media across the world.

Back behind the bar the next day, the US secret service, having remembered him from earlier in the week, returned to give Martin a unique money holder, which has the official presidential seal, and is engraved with the autograph of Mr Trump.

“It was special. I’m not going to use it. I might frame it. It’s something I will treasure,” he said.

Asked why he is a fan of President Trump, Martin said: “I was always a fan of Donald Trump. I loved the way everything was always bigger and better. It was always his persona. He was voted in as a disruptor, and that’s what he did.

“He disrupted the mainstream politics of America and that’s what people wanted.

“He wasn’t a politician, he doesn’t speak like a politician.

“He ran on certain policies, and he’s trying his level best to implement these policies.

“He’s one of the few politicians who I have seen in my lifetime who is being hammered in the media and by the left, and is still winning.”

Martin believes the money-holder is relatively rare, given it has the presidential seal and Trump’s autograph on it.

British journalist Piers Morgan, a long-time friend of the president, was given the same item following an interview he conducted for British television.