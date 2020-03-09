News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Limerick supporter famous for John 3:7 sign at GAA games dies

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 09:42 AM

One of the GAA's most recognisable supporters has passed away, it has been announced.

Limerick supporter famous for John 3:7 sign at GAA games dies

Limerick super-fan Frank Hogan, famous for standing in terraces around the country with his John 3:7 sign, died, the Limerick Leader has reported.

The Tipperary man lived in Limerick city and was well-known to supporters all over the country for attending games with his big yellow sign.

John 3:7 reads: “Do not marvel that I said to you, you must be born again”.

Hogan at the 1999 National Hurling League semi-final between Galway and Kilkenny at the Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Damien Eagers / Sportsfile
Hogan at the 1999 National Hurling League semi-final between Galway and Kilkenny at the Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Damien Eagers / Sportsfile

In early years the Christian evangelist had a sign that read John 3:16, the bible verse that states: "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

His funeral will take place in Limerick tomorrow.

More on this topic

Cork Hurling Leagues: Rampant Blackrock overpower DouglasCork Hurling Leagues: Rampant Blackrock overpower Douglas

Kerry will be the poorer for Donie Buckley's departure: The weekend’s GAA talking pointsKerry will be the poorer for Donie Buckley's departure: The weekend’s GAA talking points

Kerry joy as Antrim goals shatter OffalyKerry joy as Antrim goals shatter Offaly

Hurling League round-up: Coulter helps Donegal to title over his native ArmaghHurling League round-up: Coulter helps Donegal to title over his native Armagh


TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

'Do the right thing' - Vicky Phelan joins in call for St Patrick's Day cancellation'Do the right thing' - Vicky Phelan joins in call for St Patrick's Day cancellation

Young man in hospital with serious injuries after Dublin attackYoung man in hospital with serious injuries after Dublin attack

Body calls for next govt to prioritise gender pay gapBody calls for next govt to prioritise gender pay gap

Coronavirus: CUH cancels some outpatient appointments; call for cancellation of St Patrick's Day paradesCoronavirus: CUH cancels some outpatient appointments; call for cancellation of St Patrick's Day parades


Lifestyle

The well-publicised deer cull in Killarney National Park could boost calls for similar action against grey seals which, fishermen claim, are now out of control because of population growth and are damaging livelihoods.Seals part of Blaskets heritage and must be protected

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »