Limerick school cancels Junior Cert assessments in September

A Limerick City school has told its students they will not be expected to sit the Junior Cert assessments in September. This is to ease the pressure on them.

Laurel Hill Cólaiste is one of a number of schools to tell students in recent days that they will not be expected to wait for the school-based assessments, due to take place early in the next school year. Instead, the school will continue with its own assessments over the coming weeks.

The all-girls, non-fee-paying gaelcholáiste has topped the Sunday Times annual school league table for the last six years. “We would be recognised as a high-achieving school, but the wellbeing of our students would be the most important thing,” said Marinella Raftery, the school’s vice-principal.

“The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Students and parents have been very grateful for the clarity,” said Ms Raftery.

“It was a decision taken in the interest, overall, of the students’ wellbeing. It would be very unfair to expect them to spend the entire summer, until next September, preparing for exams or assessments, when they have already spent three years doing so.”

“It would be too much to expect. We are still continuing with the teaching and learning. That is still going on. They will be prepared,” said Ms Raftery.

Students have been asked to take on three assignments in each subject, which they have until the end of term to do.

The school will also take into consideration the classroom-based assessments each pupil completed during the year. “We have received extremely positive responses from parents and from our students. There is just a huge sense of relief. Parents have thanked us for taking the pressure off the kids. I think it was just the uncertainty of it,” said Ms Raftery.

Because of the Covid-19 crisis, the written exams due to have taken place in June have been cancelled. The decision to replace them with classroom-based assessments come September was met with dismay by many students.

Earlier in the week, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, in Claregalway, became the first school to tell its pupils they would not have to wait to sit the assessments in September. Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny has also told students that they will not be expected to take the state exams in September.

“We, as of now, do not know when we will be able to return and what format that school will take,” said school principal Shane Halahan.

“Starting the new school year with exams for students will not serve any value to our school community.”

“We do not wish to see students, over the summer months, caught up inside preparing for exams, worrying about when they might go ahead, if they go ahead. There is already huge stress in households and we wish to try and alleviate this in some way,” said Mr Halahan.

Students at Presentation Secondary School will sit an online exam that will account for 30% of their final grade. A further 40% of their grade will be an average of their performance in exams and project work to date.

A further 20% of their grade will be based on their engagement with their teachers on Google Classroom, and a further 10% is still being established, but it may be more reflective, said Mr Halahan.

The Irish Examiner understands that a number of other secondary schools plan on making similar announcements in the coming days. The Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, a €10m fund to help schools buy IT equipment so that children can learn at home during the Covid-19 pandemic has been launched by the Department of Education. Of this, €7m will be provided to secondary schools, while €3m will be allocated to the primary sector.

