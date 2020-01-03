News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Limerick players asked to check tickets as €1 million won in raffle

Limerick players asked to check tickets as €1 million won in raffle
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 08:02 PM

Limerick players are being asked to check their tickets by the National Lottery as someone has won €1 million in the Millionaire Raffle draw on New Year's Eve.

The winning ticket was sold on November 24 at Ryan's Centra in Askeaton and has the ticket number 010661.

Co-owner of Ryan’s Centra store in Askeaton in Co. Limerick, Brian Hanly said they couldn't believe it: “What a great way to start 2020 for one of our customers. We were just told the good news this morning and we really hope it’s a local.

"There has been no speculation as to who the winner may be just yet, so over the next few days, we will be ensuring that all of customers check their tickets to see if they are the winner of the €1 million prize.”

Meanwhile, a mother and daughter, who wish to keep their win private, won €100,000. The ticket was sold in Centra in Hampton Wood, St Margaret's in Dublin.

The daughter said they had never bought one of the tickets before and they're still in shock:

"We couldn’t believe that we were celebrating our New Years’ with such a big win. We are splitting the money 50/50, although we haven’t yet decided on how we’ll spend it. We’re going to get over the shock first before we decide on any spending plans."

