Limerick people 'grossly insulted' by Micheál Martin's ministerial choices - Willie O'Dea

Former Fianna Fáil minister and current TD Willie O’Dea has blasted Micheál Martin’s for “letting down” and “insulting” the people of Limerick over his ministerial choices.

Mr O’Dea has taken to Twitter on Thursday to vent his anger at the absence of any ministerial representation in what calls Ireland’s third city.

His intervention will be most unwelcome to the new Taoiseach who has been under fire over his Cabinet and junior ministerial choices.

“I am bitterly disappointed for the people of Limerick that the 3rd city of the Republic and economic driver of the Mid-West has been completely overlooked for either senior or Junior Ministerial appointments,” he said.

I have been inundated with messages from people who feel let down and grossly insulted.

"There are 3 Government TDs out of four in Limerick City, yet Micheál Martin has felt it appropriate to insult all the people of Limerick City with this decision.

"It's strange if he thinks that we can deliver three out of four after this,” he blasted.

Mr O’Dea served in Cabinet with Mr Martin but has made known his unhappiness to colleagues about his exclusion from consideration.

The comments from veteran Limerick poll-topper follow fresh criticism from Mr Martin’s former whip and Cork North West TD, Michael Moynihan, who has vowed to be “a thorn in the side of the government”.

"I do think we were insulted," Michael Moynihan told Cork 103FM on Thursday morning.