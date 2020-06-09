News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Limerick Mayor opens online book of condolence in memory of George Floyd

Limerick city saw recent protests in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in response to the death of George Floyd.
By David Raleigh
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 06:41 PM

An online book of condolences in memory of George Floyd, who was allegedly murdered by policemen in the US last month, has been opened by the Mayor of Limerick.

Cllr Michael Sheahan opened the book this evening, as protests calling for police reform, and highlighting the mistreatment of black people continued across the world 15 days since Mr Floyd was killed.

A video appearing to show a police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he called out for help and said he couldn’t breathe, led to the officer’s sacking and subsequent charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter being brought against him.

Three other arresting officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

“I have opened this book of condolence to allow the people of Limerick to express their sympathies to the family of Mr Floyd and to stand in solidarity with the people who are appalled by his murder,” said Mayor Sheahan.

“George Floyd has shocked the entire world and shone a spotlight on the ongoing issues with race in the United States and as a consequence around the world.”

Mayor Sheahan continued that the book of condolence was to show “our support for the millions of peaceful protestors in Ireland, America and across the world against racial injustice”.

A Black Lives Matter protest took place in Limerick last weekend.

Around 300 protestors joined together in one voice to call out racism and violence towards black people.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Limerick book of condolence is available only online to allow people “to express their sympathies to his family and to stand in solidarity with those who are appalled by his murder, and who are opposing racial injustice around the world”, stated Limerick City and County Council.

The book which is available on the Councils website (www.limerick.ie), will remain open until June 16.

This book will then be forwarded to the US Embassy in Dublin.

