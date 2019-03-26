Limerick man charged with murder of father-of-one at nightclub in March last year

A 20-year old Limerick man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Jamie Higgins at a Shannon night-club in March of last year.

At Ennis District Court today, family members of Mr Higgins were there to see Nathan O’Neill of Hill Top Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick appear charged with the murder of Limerick man, Mr Higgins at the Shannon Knights night-club in Shannon on March 18, 2018.

The 23-year-old father-of-one died as a result of an alleged fatal stabbing incident at around 2am at the night-club on March 18, 2018.

In the case Mr O’Neill is also charged with assault causing harm and assault causing serious harm of Michael Shannon contrary to Section 3 and 4 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act on the same date at the same location.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Det Sgt Kevin O’Hagan of Shannon Garda Station said that at 10am on Tuesday morning, he arrested Mr O’Neill at Shannon Garda Station concerning the murder charge and the two assault charges.

Det Sgt O’Hagan said that Mr O’Neill - due to turn 21 in May - made no reply to any of the charges after caution.

Judge Patrick Durcan granted legal aid to solicitor Turlough Herbert and Mr Herbert said that he wished to apply for bail for his client on the two assault charges on a procedural basis so that those charges along with the murder charge could be dealt with as a package during a bail application in a different court.

Judge Durcan refused bail on the two assault charges and said that he could not deal with bail on the murder charge as that will be dealt with by another court.

Judge Durcan remanded Mr O’Neill in custody after Insp Tom Kennedy applied that Mr O’Neill be remanded in custody to appear via video link at Ennis District Court tomorrow.