Limerick man charged over attempted murder of Lee Boylan

A Limerick man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Mulhuddart, in Dublin.

Father-of-one, Lee Boylan, 24, from Clonsilla, Dublin, was seriously injured after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and neck as he sat in a van at Blakestown Road on March 6 last.

Gardai arrested four men earlier this week during search operations in Dublin and Limerick. They were detained in Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations.

Alan Graham, 47, from Davin Gardens, Cahirdavin, Limerick, was brought before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court today.

Detective Sergeant Shane McCartan told Judge McHugh that following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Graham was charged with the offence of attempted murder of Lee Boylan, on March 6, at Blakestown Road.

He was charged at just 10.30pm on Thursday and was given a true copy of the charge. Detective Sergeant McCartan said the defendant “made no reply” having been cautioned.

The district court cannot adjudicate on bail in an attempted murder case.

Defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe said due to the nature of the charge it was a High Court matter.

Judge McHugh remanded Mr Graham in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

Gardai examine the scene this morning on Saddlers Drive, Mulhuddart, where the suspected getaway car used in the shooting was discovered yesterday evening.Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins.

Dressed in blue jeans, a grey sweater and a beige body-warmer, he sat silently throughout the hearing and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted there was no Garda objection.

Gardai carried out searches in Hartstown west Dublin on Monday assisted by the Armed Support Unit and members of the defence forces.

As part of the operation, detectives conducted searches in Limerick.

Three other men, who are in their twenties and thirties, arrested earlier this week, were released without charge. A file will be prepared for the DPP.

During these searches, army engineers using ground penetrating radar located a container with approximately €9000 in cash buried approximately a metre below the surface.