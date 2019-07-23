News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Limerick man and US tourist he saved from drowning in 1960s reunited for first time

Limerick man and US tourist he saved from drowning in 1960s reunited for first time
Míchaél Mulcahy, originally from Garryowen in Limerick and US mail man Michael Downes meet and embrace for the first time since Mr Mulcahy (then aged 17) saved Mr Downes (then aged 7) from drowning in the Canal Bank, Corbally, Limerick in July 1963.
By David Raleigh
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 04:55 PM

Fifty-six years after his lifeless body was pulled from a canal in Limerick city, New York father of four, Michael Downes, finally got to meet his rescuer, and say “thank you”.

The Brooklyn native was seven years old when he slipped and fell into the Canal Bank in Corbally, while visiting his Irish relatives, in July 1963.

Then 17-year-old Mícheál Mulcahy, from Garryowen, was the local hero who put his own life on the line to save the drowning American boy.

Until today, the pair had never met or spoken since the dramatic incident, as Downes had left the scene before an exhausted Mulcahy finally emerged from the murky water in his drenched clothes.

The two men embraced one another during an emotional reunion at Mulcahy’s home in Parteen.

Downes hugged and kissed Mulcahy and told him: “Thank you. If it wasn't for you I wouldn't be here and my kids wouldn't be here...Unbelievable.”

“It took me fifty-six years to come back and say thank you. You are a true hero,” he said.

“I’m glad you came back. You haven’t changed a bit,” Mulcahy joked.

Downes said the incident is forever etched in his memory:

I remember it like it was yesterday. I can still see the bottom of the canal, and the chain hanging out of the wall of the canal, and the garbage down there.

“I got real calm and I thought - that was it - and then all of a sudden, next thing I know, somehow, I’m coming out of the water...somebody came for me.”

Mulcahy, who was working nearby, heard other children “screaming” for help, and he raced to the water’s edge.

“No one went in. They were screaming to get a rope. There was no sign of you,” he told Downes.

READ MORE

Teacher loses appeal over notification to Vetting Bureau over relationship with former student

After diving in, the Limerick father of four spotted Downes, who, he said, was not moving.

“And going down and looking for you, and the next thing I spot you down on the floor. You were close to being (dead). Once I lifted you off the ground, I got my shoulders underneath you and up and screaming for a rope,” he recalled.

I never saw you anymore. I was left inside (the canal). and everyone took this young lad and left me there. I’ll never forget it

Downes described a feeling of “calm” as he sank to the bottom of the canal.

He had “accepted” he was going to die.

Limerick man and US tourist he saved from drowning in 1960s reunited for first time

“You had given in. I could see it, no bit of life,” Mulcahy said

Luckily for Downes, who couldn’t swim, Mulcahy was familiar with the local waterway.

“I was born and reared in there alongside the canal. That’s where I learned to swim, messing as kids. So I was at home,” Mulcahy said.

“At 17, sure I’d lift St John’s Cathedral,” he joked.

Mulcahy admitted however, he often since thought it could have been a double tragedy, had he not have been a strong swimmer.

“They left me inside, I swam down to steps but I had boots on me and a big heavy jumper. The thing that delighted me was I took the dive down to get as deep as I could,” he added.

After regaining consciousness and vomiting water from his lungs at the side of the canal Downes said he walked home to his granny’s house, and didn't mention his brush with death.

“I was just a kid, I just thanked God I got out of the water. It was all so unreal,” he added.

One of Downes’ four sons visited Mulcahy ten years ago to thank him for saving his father, but Mulcahy said he always hoped he would finally meet the boy he saved.

Downes said he had promised his Limerick mother who passed away last March he would make the trip to Limerick from his home in the US to meet Mulcahy.

My mom was the connection, so I figured it was time for me to come. I figured I owed it to my mom, so that’s why I came, and I’m so glad to meet Mícheál.

Downes’ wife, Linda, wept tears of joy as she looked on at the pair chatting about the incredible moment which has bonded them for nearly 60 years.

She said: “Michael has been wanting to thank him since it happened. He’s my soul mate, and if he had (died) I would never have met him and we would never have our (four) boys. I’m gonna start crying again.”

“It means a lot to both of us, and I’m so glad that Mícheál was still here on earth, to thank him. I’m just overwhelmed.”

Downes (63) and Mulchay (73) toasted their reunion with a glass of Irish whiskey before visiting the scene of the dramatic rescue.

READ MORE

Ryan Tubridy delights kids with visit to Crumlin children's hospital

More on this topic

Mum of three reveals family 'living in fear' following shooting at Limerick home Mum of three reveals family 'living in fear' following shooting at Limerick home

PropertyBridges attracts first tranche of peer-to-peer loans for Limerick housing project in record timePropertyBridges attracts first tranche of peer-to-peer loans for Limerick housing project in record time

In clover: Enjoying the good life, from pig farmer to Reiki masterIn clover: Enjoying the good life, from pig farmer to Reiki master

Ilen commences voyage to track Atlantic salmon routesIlen commences voyage to track Atlantic salmon routes

TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

Judge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from liftJudge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from lift

Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018

Boy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flightBoy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flight

DUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concernDUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concern


Lifestyle

Robert Plant and Saving Grace review: Top class ensemble made for a memorable night at the Everyman in Cork, writes Joe DermodyGig review: Robert Plant and Saving Grace at the Everyman

Kya deLongchamps is mesmerised by early French glass paperweightsIn a bubble: The glittering history of French glass paperweights

During my first pregnancy I developed a network of spider veins on my thighs. Even more appeared during my second pregnancy. What would you recommend?How do I deal with spider veins in pregnancy?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »