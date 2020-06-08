Limerick hospitals chief expresses concern about rise in ED attendances

The chief executive of one of the country’s largest hospital groups has said she is concerned about a recent rise in numbers of people attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick, as the hospital continues to treat Covid-19 patients.

Colette Cowan, head of the UL Hospitals Group, said she expects there will be a “surge” of cases of Covid, flu and respiratory related illnesses at UHL over the winter, which will put increased pressures on the hospital.

Ms Cowan appealed to the public to stay away from the Limerick ED unless it is an absolute emergency.

She said it remains to be seen how the hospital will cope with the expected surge.

To help free up acute bed capacity in the region, a unique €1million, 68-bed field hospital, has been opened at the University of Limerick (UL) Sports Arena, as part of a partnership between UL and UL Hospitals Group.

The Interim Care Facility (ICF) will cater for non-Covid 19 patients, including those who may have had recovered from the virus, and can scale up to 84 beds.

The “step down” facility was erected over the past two weeks by Defence Forces personnel from 1 Brigade Engineer Group, Collins Barracks, Cork; and the 12th Infantry Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick.

It’s expected the first 25-30 patients will be accommodated there throughout this week, however, as is the case across all UL Hospital Group facilities, there will be a blanket ban on visitations due to covid-19 restrictions.

Professor Paul Burke, Chief Academic Officer at UL Hospitals Group and Vice Dean of Health Sciences at UL, who led the project, maintained that while he is confident UL Hospitals Group can cope with a surge in covid cases, the virus is going to remain “a threat” for some time to come.

Ms Cowan maintains that if another covid surge comes "we will be ready for it”.

However, she said despite the government loosening restrictions on people’s movements, Covid-19 remains a dangerous virus.

The hospital has had to “stream” patients away from the ED which is now operating as a covid-unit, as part of measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

People with symptoms are kept in the emergency department and those not showing symptoms and attending for other specific reasons, are being streamed out of the ED.

The battle to contain the virus and prevent it spreading from trolley to trolley is a constant one.

“It is ok if (the patients) are in a room on their own, on a trolley, but, it is not ok if they are on a corridor, so we are monitoring that very, carefully,” Ms Cowan said.

A population catchment of approximately 400,000 across Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and parts of north Cork, attend at UHL, as it has the only 24 hour ED in the surrounding region.

At the height of the hospital trolley crisis, pre-covid, 92 patients languished on trolleys at UHL. But on March 25 last, as the virus spread, there were zero patients on trolleys.

Yesterday there were 39 patients on trolleys, the highest in the country, according to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.