Limerick face mask company adds over 100 to workforce

As the economy heads for a pandemic crash, the Covid-19 crisis is breathing new job opportunities in one corner of County Limerick.

Irema Ireland which was set up in Kilmallock Business Park 25 years ago making surgical masks for the Irish and international markets, has seen its workforce spiral from 48 in January to 140.

With further recruitment currently underway due to demand for its product, job numbers at the facility will rise to 160 within weeks.

The company is jointly owned by John Rice from Killarney and Tipperary woman, Geraldine Ryan. Its face masks carry the brand name ‘Facemate’, and the floor area at the plant has had to be increased to cater for new machines installed in recent weeks.

Marketing manager, Kieran O’Brien said: “At the start of the year our medical grade face masks were mainly for the HSE and clients in Europe. In January we were turning out 1.3 million masks a week and now we are doing four million and this figure is growing all the time.

"The HSE is our main customer, purchasing the vast bulk of what we make. Our order book is still very strong right into next year, due to the demand from the HSE. It needs huge stocks and we will ensure that we are set up to fill the orders we are getting from it."

Mr O’Brien said most of the workforce are drawn from Co Limerick and north Cork.

“These are very challenging times for the entire economy and it is good that a rural-based manufacturing company like ours can give good employment in Kilmallock and it’s rural hinterland. Our workforce is a mix of male and female and we have taken on a number of college graduates who are out of work at present.

"We had five manufacturing machines and four new ones have been added in recent weeks to help us cope with demand."