Limerick criminal targeted in raids on nine premises

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has carried out a series of raids against a Limerick criminal suspected of extorting money from construction companies. Nine raids were carried out yesterday at premises associated with the man, who is alleged to have forced a number of builders to employ his unlicensed security services.

CAB officers, aided by a Garda Armed Support Unit, carried out the raids in Limerick, Cork, and Waterford. The raids targeted houses, a motor dealership, and offices owned by an accountancy practise and a firm of architects.

The man had become the subject of an investigation by a CAB profiler in the Garda Southern Division. CAB increasingly uses profilers to gather intelligence on people who the bureau believes are enjoying lifestyles that appear incompatible with their legally declared incomes.

CAB officers raided the premises after gaining a search warrant under section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act. During the course of the searches, they seized a number of items, including a 181-registered Audi Q7 SUV and a Rolex watch.

Officers also seized electronic storage devices, paperwork relating to the suspect’s business dealings, and a number of financial documents. Meanwhile, CAB officers following up on searches conducted last April carried out five further searches yesterday and on Wednesday targeting a family living at White’s Cross, on the northern outskirts of Cork City.

Last April, officers seized a number of vehicles, four Rolex watches, and €31,500 in cash from the group. During the recent two-day operation, CAB officers searched three motor dealerships, an insurance brokers, and a jewellery store, where documentation was seized.