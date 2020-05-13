Limerick company donates 250,000 bottles of water to frontline healthcare workers

Limerick company Ishka Irish Spring Water has donated 250,000 bottles of water to medical facilities across the Ireland's East Hospital Group and UL Hospitals Group.

The company said it wanted to show its appreciation for the frontline healthcare workers treating the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ishka Irish Spring Water’s delivery drivers will distribute 80 pallets of the bottles to 17 locations.

Director of Ishka Irish Spring Water Denis Sutton says they provided their 250ml bottles to the workers as this would be easiest for them to drink from and dispose of afterwards.

Mr Sutton said: "We chose our 250ml-sized bottles for this project as that’s what we always provide for marathons and other long-distance running events."

Mr Sutton hoped that healthcare workers would be able to quickly hydrate similar to athletes competing at these events.

He said: "We hope healthcare workers will be able to grab a quick drink and recycle the bottle, without needing to keep track of where they’ve left it down.”

Speaking for Ireland East Hospital Group, Caroline Kohn, Communications Director said: “We are thrilled to accept this donation from Ishka Irish Spring Water. This will help our staff to stay well hydrated providing services and caring for our patients throughout their long shifts."

Ms Kohn said that healthcare workers would be happy to see the water arriving and that it is very hot work tackling Covid-19.

The bottles are 100% and water is sourced from natural springs in Ballyneety Co Limerick.

