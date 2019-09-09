News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Limerick animal welfare group treat cat who suffered 'horrific' burns

By David Raleigh
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 12:53 PM

WARNING: Story contains graphic image

A cat which sustained horrific burns after it was scalded with boiling water is making a “good progress” in her recovery, after she was rescued by a Limerick animal welfare group.

Over €4,000 in donations has been raised to go towards the cats medical bills.

“She is being sedated daily and receiving daily bandages. She is on pain relief and antibiotics. The infection in her wounds is clearing up and she is eating and drinking well, and making good progress,” said a spokeswoman for the Deel Animal Action Group based in Newcastle West.

We are currently trying to sort out a foster (home) for her where she can go once the vet thinks she is well enough. She will stay short-term in foster (care) until her skin can heal more.

The group has rescued a second cat which was also scalded, and is searching for a third and fourth cat that suffered similar “burns”.

The spokeswoman said the group was notified about the cats “in tremendous pain”, by a woman who discovered them sheltering in her yard two weeks ago.

Three kittens from the same colony, which are also suffering from poor health, are also being “trapped” and taken into care.

“In the meantime we are still trying to trap the other two cats that were with her in Carrickerry and have similar burns.”

“We’ve trapped a second one, so there are two in our care at the moment, and there’s reports of a third and fourth one, so we are still trying to get them,” said the spokeswoman.

“So, there are four adults with burns. The kittens in the same colony are in bad health with sore eyes, but they are not burned. We are trapping the kittens as well to get them treatment.”

Some of the kittens can’t open their eyes so you can pick them up, and they won’t see you. We are bringing them to the vet and we are trying to get them all re-homed away from the area.

The cats that were scalded had “no ability to fend off their human attackers”, they added.

“The ISPCA cruelty officer has been informed and we have spoken to the gardai a couple of times. We will be making a formal statement to the gardai in the coming days,” added the spokeswoman.

Over €4,000 has so far been raised for the cats treatment.

The group, which relies on donations, has seven main volunteers as well as others who fundraise and provide a animal fostering service.

“We have thousands of euros worth of treatment bills to pay, so all donations are gratefully accepted,” the spokeswoman said.

The “evil” and “inhumane” cruelty shown to the cats has been slammed across social media.

“That is barbaric. I hope to god the culprit(s) are caught and not other innocent animal is harmed. This needs to be highlighted to the media,” wrote one woman.

“This is horrific and if someone can do that to a defenceless animal they could do it to a human! Psychopaths, it’s so maddening,” added another.

- Donations to the group can be made online here

