Lillian and Gus toast 60th wedding anniversary

Lillian and Gus Lehane of Earlwood Estate, The Lough, Cork celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary ‘cocooned’ while their family helped them mark the special occasion on Saturday. The pair were married on April 18, 1960 at St Mary’s Cathedral. At the rear are three of their six children; Angela, and twin brothers, Ron and Finn. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, April 20, 2020 - 10:00 PM

They may be cocooning and have some of their children living on the other side of the world, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary — together but apart.

Lillian and Gus Lehane toasted their milestone diamond anniversary at home on the southside of Cork city on Saturday with some of their children looking in from the back garden, while the others joined in online.

And they even got special video messages from their 13 grandchildren — eight in Cork, two in Dublin, two in Meath and one in Australia — as the family observed social distancing rules.

The couple, who are both in their 80s and who live near the Lough, were married in St Mary’s Cathedral on the city’s northside early on the morning of Easter Monday, April 18, 1960.

Lillian and Gus walking down the aisle on Easter Monday, April 18,1960, at St Mary’s Cathedral, (The North Cathedral) Cork.
Lillian worked for several years in the electrical department of Roche’s Stores on St Patrick’s St, while Gus taught maths and Irish at the North Mon for decades.

The outbreak of Covid-19 forced the family to scrap their plans to mark the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary in the River Lee Hotel last weekend.

Instead, three of their six children, Angela and twins Ron and Finn, arrived in their back garden on Saturday afternoon, with a bottle of bubbly and cake, while Peter, who lives in Meath, and Jim who lives in Dublin, dialled in via Facetime.

The couple sat inside thier home with a glass of champagne to celebrate, surrounded by photographs from their wedding day.
The eldest, Padraig, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, sent his best wishes later, given the time difference.

The couple sat inside, with a glass of bubbly in-hand, surrounded by photographs from their wedding day, and reminisced.

Finn said: “It wasn’t how we planned to mark the anniversary but it was a great tonic for them — a bit of happiness in what’s been a tough few weeks. 

"And we’ll mark the anniversary in real style later on this year when the restrictions are lifted, hopefully.”

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork couple toast 60th wedding anniversary

