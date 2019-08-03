News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liffey Swim to go ahead despite water quality concerns

From the launch of the 100th Dublin City Liffey Swim last week. Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 10:05 AM

The 100th Liffey Swim is going ahead in Dublin today despite earlier concerns over water quality.

Dublin City Council contacted the HSE and organisers yesterday, saying they hoped the river would be safe to swim following a sewage overflow earlier in the week.

"All good to go," confirmed Leinster Open Sea Chairman Brian Nolan.

Mr Nolan says that nearly 700 swimmers are taking part today and they're all thrilled to claim their place in history.

"I've never got so many texts of congratulations and thumbs up and we're all looking forward to it.

The swimming community are delighted, the rest of the Dublin public think we're a bit nuts but it's full steam ahead for the 100th Liffey.

