Liffey Swim to go ahead despite water quality concerns

The 100th Liffey Swim is going ahead in Dublin today despite earlier concerns over water quality.

Dublin City Council contacted the HSE and organisers yesterday, saying they hoped the river would be safe to swim following a sewage overflow earlier in the week.

"All good to go," confirmed Leinster Open Sea Chairman Brian Nolan.

To the banks of the Liffey! The #LiffeySwim kicks off today with the men’s race at noon and the women’s race at 1pm. This year marks a historic 100 years of this #Dublin tradition. #JackBYeats captured the 1923 race in his painting The Liffey Swim. 🖼️ @NGIreland #LiffeySwim100 pic.twitter.com/0idFah7zfY — The Little Museum of Dublin (@littlemuseumdub) August 3, 2019

Mr Nolan says that nearly 700 swimmers are taking part today and they're all thrilled to claim their place in history.

"I've never got so many texts of congratulations and thumbs up and we're all looking forward to it.

The swimming community are delighted, the rest of the Dublin public think we're a bit nuts but it's full steam ahead for the 100th Liffey.