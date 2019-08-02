Liffey Swim in doubt after significant increase in bacteria found

The HSE has been informed of a significant increase in bacteria found in the River Liffey in water samples taken between Glenaulin Park and East Link Toll Bridge on dates between July 31 and August 1 this year.

The Health Service Executive has warned that swimming and other water-based activates in this water may cause illness.

To reduce the risk of contracting illness people engaged in activities in the River Liffey should take the following precautions:

Avoid swimming or other water activities in the River Liffey if you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

Avoid swallowing or splashing water as much as possible.

Avoid swimming or other water activities with an open cut or wound – if you have one, make sure it is covered appropriately.

Wash your hands before handling food.

Shower after swimming or water-based activities.

People have been advised to seek medical advice if illness develops following swimming or water-based activities in the river.

It is unclear if tomorrow's Liffey Swim will go ahead after the water quality tests.

Dublin City Council has notified the HSE and event organisers have said it is hoped the river will be safe to swim in by tomorrow.

This year's Liffey Swim will be the 100th to take place.