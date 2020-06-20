News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lifeboat crews assist windsurfer in difficulty off Cork coast

File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 08:16 PM

Lifeboat crews in Co Cork were scrambled to help a windsurfer in difficulty off Co Cork.

Two boats were launched from Courtmacsherry at about 3.50pm this afternoon after a member of the public made a call to emergency services.

The lone windsurfer had lost his board and was later found making his way to shore.

A statement from Courtmacsherry Harbour Lifeboat explained: “The alarm was raised by concerned persons on shore that the surfer was unable to return to his base as the winds were escalating.

“The Coastguard immediately instructed the Lifeboats to launch and both were away within minutes.

“After conducting a thorough search of the coastline from Burren Pier to Coolmain Strand, the windsurfer was finally located as he got ashore by himself down stream of Harbour View and the Lifeboat Crew on board the A16, liaised with him to check on his status.” 

They said the windsurfer was tired but okay.

The statement added that Courtmacsherry RNLI Voluntary Operations Manager Brian O'Dwyer thanked all the Lifeboat crewmembers for the quick response today and carrying out the search operation in a very professional fashion.

Mr O'Dwyer reiterated that it is always best to alert the Coastguard quickly in the event of a difficulty being spotted from shore by dialling 999 or 112 and asking specifically for the Coastguard.

Courtmacsherry Harbour Lifeboat added that they wanted to stress “to all those that are partaking in any water activities or planning a visit to the coast, to remember and follow RNLI safety advice” and they asked people to “stay safe in these difficult times for all Rescue Services.”

