Two people have been rescued after the rowing boat they were in got into difficulty off the coast of Dalkey in Dublin this afternoon.

A crew of three launched the Dun Laoghaire inshore lifeboat at 1pm.

It followed reports from the Coast Guard that a small boat was struggling to return to shore.

The craft was towed back and returned to Coliemore Harbour.

The RNLI and Coast Guard have issued a joint appeal asking the public to exercise caution in the sea.