Lifeboat crew rescue five from stricken fishing boat in 'challenging' conditions off Cork

Lifeboat crew rescue five from stricken fishing boat in 'challenging' conditions off Cork
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 08:05 AM

The lifeboat in Castletownbere rescued a 24-metre fishing vessel yesterday afternoon.

The boat had lost power four miles west of the Bull Rock in West Cork.

The lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio shortly after 1pm and launched immediately under the command of coxswain Dean Hegarty.

They found the stricken vessel at 2.20pm which had five people on board in a five-metre swell and Force 7/8 winds.

The lifeboat crew attached a line to the fishing vessel and started a slow passage back to Castletownbere where they arrived safely at the pier at 8.45pm.

Castletownbere RNLI Deputy Launching Authority, Fekix O’Donoghue said: "While the vessel was not initially in any immediate danger, conditions on scene were challenging and the vessel was drifting without power.

"The boat made the right decision to seek assistance and the result was positive."

