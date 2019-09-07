‘Life-saving’ volunteer jailed for possession

A man who said he believes he has saved lives by talking to people who are suicidal has received an eight-month jail sentence for drugs offences.

Mark O’Leary, a carpenter with an address on Blarney St in Cork City, has regularly volunteered with the Simon Community, and a court heard that he has spoken to people at suicide risk spots in the city.

But the court heard, prior to his latest conviction, he had 17 previous offences, including two for possession of drugs with intent of sale or supply, with the judge stating: “His credit is used up.”

Bandon District Court heard that on February 23, 2018, a garda on patrol in Kinsale, Co Cork, saw O’Leary walking on the left-hand side of Pier Rd and that he appeared “evasive and suspicious”, with one fist clenched. He was searched and handed over a green tablet container which had cannabis grass inside it.

A bag in his jacket contained MDMA. The cannabis was later valued at €50 and the MDMA at €20.

O’Leary pleaded guilty to both charges and his solicitor, Eamonn Fleming, told Judge James McNulty that his client regularly volunteered with Simon in Cork and also spoke to people on bridges who may be suicidal.

Mr Fleming said his client had gone through trauma in his own life, had always worked, and is currently working as a carpenter with construction firm Sisk.

“He is at the coalface for dealing with people in Simon,” said Mr Fleming. “He believes himself that he has saved people’s lives.”

The court heard that the majority of the 17 previous convictions related to drugs use, something Mr Fleming said Mr O’Leary used “as a crutch”.

Judge McNulty said while he gave O’Leary credit for his volunteer work “on the frontline”, he added that there was “an inconsistency and incongruity about a man on the frontline helping others who is himself a convicted dealer, distributor, and user who will not desist”.

He sentenced O’Leary to four months in prison on each of the two charges.

He fixed recognisance for an appeal on Mr O’Leary’s own bond of €100.