"Life is precious": Family's emotional plea as court hears 'gentle giant' died from one punch assault

An apprentice carpenter will be sentenced later for a “one punch” assault on a friend who hit his head on the ground and later died from his injuries.

Jack Hall Ellis (21) told gardai he was acting in “drunkenness and anger” when he punched Luke O'Reilly (20) once without warning as they left a pub on Halloween night 2017.

Mr O'Reilly fell and hit his head on the ground causing brain injuries which led to his death in hospital two weeks later.

Hall Ellis, of Lismore Road, Crumlin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to unlawfully killing Mr O'Reilly. Mr O'Reilly was assaulted in the early hours of November 1st at Old Blessington Road, Tallaght and died on November 13, 2017.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned sentencing to allow reports be prepared and listed the case for mention next month so a final sentence date can be set.

The court will also hear a plea in mitigation from lawyers defending Hall Ellis on that date.

In her victim impact statement Luke O'Reilly's mother, Janet O'Brien, paid tribute to her son and described how he had always been there for family and friends and was protective of his siblings.

“He was often described as a gentle giant,” said Ms O'Brien. She said he was thoughtful and always anxious for other people to be happy.

She said the family were “completely broken” by his loss. They think about milestones he will never celebrate and feel his absence at family occasions. “He should be here,” she told Judge Greally.

She told the court they had never discussed organ donation due to Luke's young age but she knew it was something he would do in order to save another family from going through the same loss.

Ms O'Brien said she still expects him to walk through the door and wishes for one more hug that “I know in my shattered heart is never coming.”

Luke's aunt, Karen Lynch, told the court: “People need to realise life is precious and easily lost. They need to think before taking actions they might regret.”

Hall Ellis later told gardai his actions had been caused by “drunkenness and anger.” During the course of the night he had drunk seven to 10 double Captain Morgan rum. Hall Ellis expressed remorse and became emotional while speaking to gardai. He apologised to Luke's family and said the incident had been a “tragic accident.”

“I just want Luke's Ma to know I did not mean to do that to her son,” said Hall Ellis. “Drink got the better of me,” he told gardai.

Garda David Morris agreed with Michael Bowman SC, defending, that Luke bears no responsibility for what happened, that he had acted entirely appropriately during the night prior to the incident and had not jeered or antagonised Hall Ellis in any way.

Had been at the cinema that evening with his mother and sister

Garda David Morris told Dara Hayes BL, prosecuting, that Luke O'Reilly had been at the cinema that evening with his mother and sister, before heading out to meet a friend at the Metro Bar on the Old Blessington Road in Tallaght.

At about 2am Luke and his friend were walking away from the bar toward McDonalds in Tallaght Village. Hall Ellis ran over and hit Luke once on the right side of the head in what was described by Luke's friend as a “sly dig.”

Luke dropped and a witness described a “clatter” as his head hit the ground.

Paramedics attended to Luke at the scene but he did not regain consciousness. He was kept in an induced coma and died 13 days later in hospital.

A post mortem report indicated Luke had died as a result of brain injuries arising from an impact to the left side of his head after a propelled fall to the ground following a single punch. The punch itself had caused minor injuries.

Hall Ellis voluntarily went to a garda station on November 13 and was interviewed.

He told gardai that Luke had “flirted with his girlfriend” the previous week and he was annoyed because he thought they were friends. He said he had hit Luke “a slap” and accepted that Luke did not know it was coming and did not defend himself.

Hall Ellis, who working in the construction industry as an apprentice carpenter, has nine previous convictions, mainly for road traffic offences.