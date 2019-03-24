'Life is for grasping the opportunity' - Former minister calls on more women to get involved in politics

Author and seasoned politician, Mary O'Rourke is calling on women around the country to get involved in politics.

The former Fianna Fáil Minister was hosting a 'Campaign Bootcamp' in Athlone in County Westmeath today to encourage female candidates in the upcoming local elections.

But looking to the future - she says we need to encourage more women to take part in public life.

"They should get involved in politics because life matters.

"If you are interested in education, if you are interested in the environment, if you are interested in planning, if you are interested in the future then you should get involved.

"Life is for grasping the opportunity and it is an opportunity now for women to get involved in local politics," she added.